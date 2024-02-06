Patch 2.4.0

FEATURES
- Added Controller Support for In-Game Controls. The Menus wont work with Controller right now.
LEVEL REWORKS
Reworked Level 96
- Find the Open House around the Map
- Added a Day and Night Cycle to this Level
- Removed all Entities from this Level
Reworked the Electrical Station
- Removed the PIN Puzzle
- Removed the Words Puzzle
- Added new Texture and Meshes to the Level
- Added a New Way to Escape from this Level
- Made it easier to see how to Escape
LEVEL CHANGES
Parking Zone (Habitable Zone)
- Removed the Key
- Now you have to find and activate 3 Levers to Open the Escape Doors
- Added a Second Floor to the Level
Poolrooms
- Added a New Soundtrack to the Level
- Fixed the Missing Part in the Pool Tile
- Fixed the Bad Lighting
LEVEL 974 / KITTYS HOUSE
- Added 2 more "Cute Objects" that spawns when collecting the others
- Now you need to find 3 Cute Objects in total to Escape
OTHER CHANGES
- Added a New, better Game Startup Intro
KNOWN ISSUES
- Some Levels doesnt appear in the Start Level Dropdown Menu after Saving
- Sometimes the Water is flickering in the Poolrooms
