Backrooms: Realm of Shadows update for 6 February 2024

Patch 2.4.0

Patch 2.4.0

Build 13273175

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • Added Controller Support for In-Game Controls. The Menus wont work with Controller right now.

LEVEL REWORKS

Reworked Level 96

  • Find the Open House around the Map
  • Added a Day and Night Cycle to this Level
  • Removed all Entities from this Level

Reworked the Electrical Station

  • Removed the PIN Puzzle
  • Removed the Words Puzzle
  • Added new Texture and Meshes to the Level
  • Added a New Way to Escape from this Level
  • Made it easier to see how to Escape

LEVEL CHANGES

Parking Zone (Habitable Zone)

  • Removed the Key
  • Now you have to find and activate 3 Levers to Open the Escape Doors
  • Added a Second Floor to the Level

Poolrooms

  • Added a New Soundtrack to the Level
  • Fixed the Missing Part in the Pool Tile
  • Fixed the Bad Lighting

LEVEL 974 / KITTYS HOUSE

  • Added 2 more "Cute Objects" that spawns when collecting the others
  • Now you need to find 3 Cute Objects in total to Escape

OTHER CHANGES

  • Added a New, better Game Startup Intro

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Some Levels doesnt appear in the Start Level Dropdown Menu after Saving
  • Sometimes the Water is flickering in the Poolrooms

Changed files in this update

