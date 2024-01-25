Changes to the appearance shop

Appearance shop

We have decided to change the way the appearance shop works in the game. From now on, there will only be 2 weekly items, the “featured items” section will become “all items”, and almost all previous items will be available in the shop.

We’ve decided to make this change because we want to spend our time on making new gameplay content and maps for the game. We were spending too much of our time making skins, and not enough time on content. We have a lot of plans for the game, and since we’re a small team, it was hard to allocate enough time towards it.

We hope you can understand our decision. Expect to see more content very soon!

Civilian casualty penalty

We’ve also added a “civilian casualty penalty” meaning if you kill civilians you will be punished by having some of your total take taken from you at the end of the game. This makes it more attractive to tie up civilians instead of shooting them.