 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kagura Genesis: Kuon's Story update for 26 January 2024

Kagura Genesis: Kuon's Story OUT NOW from Shiravune!

Share · View all patches · Build 13273033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kagura Genesis: Kuon's Story is OUT NOW!! ➡

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668840/_/?curator_clanid=35756289

Please consider leaving a positive review if you enjoyed the game. Your support means a lot to us!

Wishlist Upcoming Shiravune Games ➡

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1901620/ToHeart2/?curator_clanid=35756289
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2614070/NUKITASHI_2/?curator_clanid=35756289
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2553910/_What_color_is_your_attribute/?curator_clanid=35756289
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2730350/Liminal_Border_Part_II/?curator_clanid=35756289
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2492730/Dark_Elf_Historia/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2680250/_/?curator_clanid=35756289

Follow Shiravune for our latest news:
Steam Publisher Page
Twitter
Discord
Website

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link