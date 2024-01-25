 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Dynasty update for 25 January 2024

Patch 2.0.1.2 on the Test Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 13273007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.2

Fixed

  • Missing one dialogue text during first conversation with Sedowin
  • Not being able to use ESC to exit some basic dialogues.
  • NPC consume the durability of scythes and sickles at the same rate as the player.
  • Dragging and dropping items to armor slots (clothes, torch, arrow) may sometimes not work correctly
  • Two cases of possible null references for NPCs and STats if player has big latency
  • Dying during using the notice board doesn't remove notice board UI
  • Temperature tolerance is sometimes not correctly displayed in inventory
  • Various fixes for Goat and Cow milking interaction if player has big latency

Updated

  • Login logic for EOS
  • Wisent drop less meat
  • Porridge provide lower Stamina bonus
  • Porridge with apple, Soup, Scrambled Eggs and Scrambled Eggs with mushrooms provide less food
  • Porridge with berries provide less food and has lower Stamina bonus but has longer duration time
  • Vegetable Soup provide less food and water consumption multiplayer
  • Mushroom Soup provide lower temperature protection
  • Various code optimizations and clean up
  • "Chapters" are no longer in the journal on the oxbow map
  • Stats protection now also works during using the notice board
  • French updated

Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty/

Changed depots in public_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 13273007
Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link