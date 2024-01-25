Phantom Abyss 1.0 is Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Phantom Abyss exited early access TODAY! And here is everything you need to know about it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/989440/Phantom_Abyss/





Adventure mode has been completely overhauled

* Players now have a choice of a series of different temples to play.

Each adventure mode temple has a specific whip, relic, and series of challenges attached to it.

Players can increase the challenge of an adventure mode temple to increase the rewards you unlock.

Classic mode is now called Abyss Mode

* Abyss mode is the true Phantom Abyss experience.

Progress through all 4 areas of the game. (Ruins, Caverns, Inferno, Rift)

An extra challenge is added each floor.

1 Relic, located at the end of the Rift.

Only 1 person will ever beat a specific temple.

Many relics to find - each hidden in increasingly difficult Abyss Mode Temples.

* Curses have been removed from whips.

Whips are unlocked by playing adventure mode.

Whip skins are unlocked via opt-in challenges



Torn-apart landscape The Rift is an area slowly being torn apart by the abyss. It features large areas filled with floating debris, whirlpools, and corruption spreading through the walls.

New rift traps:

* Lasers: Moving, rotating and cycling deadly lasers.

Grapple nodes: Floating nodes that you can grapple-whip continuously without needing to land.

Many new rooms

An upgrade well that provides permanent upgrades can be found in the HUB and in the first floor of temples.

Upgrades are purchased with keys. Rarer keys = better upgrades.



Dash forwards in the direction you’re facing, including up or down!

Players are able to add extra challenges to their temple.

Doing so will make rarer keys more likely to find, and unlock additional whip skins.

The HUB has been dramatically condensed.

The portal is much faster to get to, and the HUB now focuses around 4 pillars.

Each pillar represents one of the 4 zones in the game (ruins, caverns, inferno, and rift.)

The Crowbar

Power: Shockwave

Wherever you whip creates a shockwave, interacting (and disabling) anything it touches.

The Snake

Power: Time Slow

Bound to a button - activate to slow time for several seconds.

Lunar Whip

Power: Super Dash

Dash is upgraded to be…super.

A lot of whip powers have been swapped around or added.

Powers available at end-of-floor shrines are now always other whip powers.

Heals have been moved to blessing shrines - which are only found in hidden nooks and crannies.

Well, we just removed it...

No more loading the HUB to replay the game. Hit retry directly after you die!

But that's not all!

The transition of Phantom Abyss from Early Access is followed by the launch of the Official Soundtrack. Get it at 10% off, with additional 10% added through the Phantom Abyss Deluxe Bundle.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38166/Phantom_Abyss_Deluxe/