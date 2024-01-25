Darkness and Clan Astrum is live in Beta!

Share · View all patches · Build 13272847 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 16:13:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings! We are pleased to announce that our next major patch(1.0) is close! We would like to invite you to participate in the beta for this patch and provide us with feedback before release.

The beta currently has Darkness and Clan Astrum as new playable School & lord.

Keep in mind Darkness animations and sound effects are still work in progress and we will update those during the Beta cycle.

Your game save should translate to Beta.

Note: Beta is only available in English.

Here is how you can participate in the beta:

Right click on the game in the Library > Click Properties...

Go to Betas tab, then select "Beta" in the drop-list of beta programs.

Steam will automatically download the Beta version of the game. You can close it afterward.

After changing your Beta selection, you'll be asked to restart the Steam client.

If Steam does not automatically download, then you might need to restart Steam.