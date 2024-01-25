GRIDROAD v0.26 - The Achievement Update

Hello all! A lot to announce for this update!

GRIDROAD v0.26

GRIDROAD version 0.26 is out now! In it you will find:

4 new levels (+ some mirrored levels).

Steam achievements! Try to get them all.

Various QoL changes. The main one being that traffic lights will now change depending on which segments of the traffic wheel you are hovering over.

A few bugfixes.

New levels, every day, for a week!

From today (Thursday 25th January) until next Thursday I will be adding a new level to the game every day. So be sure to check back every day.

I will also be using this week to also add in lots of quality-of-life features along side the levels (undo system will be coming very soon!)

GRIDROAD is on sale!

GRIDROAD is on sale for the first time. If you or your friends have been waiting to get the game, now is your chance.

FYI: I will likely be increasing the base price of GRIDROAD after the end of this sale.

What's next?

The next major update will focus on improvements to car AI, implementing new mechanics and types of levels and overall polishing the game.

This will probably be the biggest update for GRIDROAD to date and will change a lot of things, so I hope you'll be excited!

That's it! Thank you for your support and I hope you enjoy the new update!