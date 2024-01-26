Balance Update

Welcome to a new content patch.

First of all, your game will be reset since there have been important changes that affect the game data.

Music and sound:

The sounds have been modified, some have been readjusted and others directly eliminated. Stay in the dungeon should feel more immersive.

The ambient sound has been modified, we have added new melodies to the dungeons.

All old music has been removed. The music is now much more dungeon-friendly and less scratchy.

Tutorial:

Some areas of the tutorial have been updated, especially the messages about food and collectible objects to make it more in line with the action.

Progression:

Enemy damage, lives, and armor have been adjusted to make progressing through the tower more satisfying.

Equippable items have been modified, now apart from quality they have item level (1 to 5) and the statistics have been adjusted according to these parameters.

Progression has been implemented for blacksmith items. Now to be able to create higher quality items you must find the scrolls in the dungeons.

Equippable items in the shop now progress with the player. The higher you go, the better the qualities of the blacksmith and the sorceress will be.

Talents have been remodeled. All weapons are equippable from the start and many talents have been redesigned or removed. New talents have been incorporated and now there is greater distinction between the different paths.

Bug fixes and others: