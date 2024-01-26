Balance Update

Welcome to a new content patch.
First of all, your game will be reset since there have been important changes that affect the game data.
Music and sound:
- The sounds have been modified, some have been readjusted and others directly eliminated. Stay in the dungeon should feel more immersive.
- The ambient sound has been modified, we have added new melodies to the dungeons.
- All old music has been removed. The music is now much more dungeon-friendly and less scratchy.
Tutorial:
- Some areas of the tutorial have been updated, especially the messages about food and collectible objects to make it more in line with the action.
Progression:
- Enemy damage, lives, and armor have been adjusted to make progressing through the tower more satisfying.
- Equippable items have been modified, now apart from quality they have item level (1 to 5) and the statistics have been adjusted according to these parameters.
- Progression has been implemented for blacksmith items. Now to be able to create higher quality items you must find the scrolls in the dungeons.
- Equippable items in the shop now progress with the player. The higher you go, the better the qualities of the blacksmith and the sorceress will be.
- Talents have been remodeled. All weapons are equippable from the start and many talents have been redesigned or removed. New talents have been incorporated and now there is greater distinction between the different paths.
Bug fixes and others:
- It is now possible to configure the keys from the settings.
- Now when health is below 40% an effect appears on the screen to indicate that you are low on health.
- Added some visual improvements to screen transitions.
- Sound settings have been improved to allow you to separately adjust the volume of Sound, Ambient Sound and Music.
- Added a confirmation message before open the final reward chest. It can be disabled from the settings.
- Now finishing interacting with an NPC can be done by pressing Esc.
- Enemy AI has been improved so that there are intervals between attacks. Sorcerers now have pauses between shots and melee enemies have different attack sequences.
- The shield's functionality has been modified, it is now possible to attack while blocking.
- Effects have been added to spells. The effects (bleeding, burning and poison) are combinable.
- An option has been added to skip the tutorial (be careful, you don't get the rewards)
- Favorite items can now be added and removed from the equipped items section.
- Added a button on the sorceress to be able to Restore talents. You will forget the ones already assigned and it will return the points so you can try different combinations. It's free (for now).
- Fixed a bug where when hit by a projectile you would be pushed.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to perform critical hits with crossbows when you did not hit the target.
- Fixed a bug that allowed healing to stack over the max.
Changed files in this update