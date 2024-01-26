Update 0.6

Added:
- Cooking mechanics (kitchen table).
- Blueberry juice (regenerates 35 energy).
- Carrot juice (regenerates 45 energy).
- Vegetable soup (regenerates 100 energy).
- 24-hour clock option.
- Night brightness settings.
- Cave brightness settings.
- Message window with warning about unsaved game progress when closing the game.
- Sound effect of boiling water during quenching.
- More road signs.
- Additional vegetation to add variety to the environment.
Changed:
- Furnace refilling has been simplified (more in Notes).
- Now the ore falls during mining (so it can be caught in a bucket).
- The grass is a bit smaller.
- More variety in tree heights.
Fixed:
- The game no longer loses the mouse pointer after losing focus of the game window.
- Minor fixes in translations.
- When buying and dropping (repeating it quickly) items no longer fly out. There was a synchronization problem with physics.
- The double sound effect during some collisions has been fixed.
- Fixed minor flickering during ore melting.
- Fixed selling prices for cross-guards.
Notes:
- Now you can refill the furnace by holding any container of raw materials in the appropriate places and pressing "E" (the "Use" button). Only the appropriate raw materials will be used and the rest will remain in the container, e.g. only coal will be added to the furnace even though there was also copper ore in the container when it was in the fire chamber when "Use" was pressed.
Changed files in this update