First post-Launch Patch is Live!

Greetings, everyone!

As we have stated previously, the development journey for GRAVEN is not over with the 1.0 release; we are indeed working on updates and patches to fix various known issues (a list of which can be found here, including some helpful tips should you encounter those) to make it easier and more pleasant for you to walk the Parallel Path. This first patch focuses on various bugs and light rebalancing, we are already working on a next update with even more substantial improvements.

We would like to thank everyone again for reporting all problems you've encountered and sharing your suggestions and all other forms of feedback with us. Please keep doing so, so we can keep improving the game further.

Full Changelog:

Fix for respawning inside of Cruxfirth before completing The Lice Slough, plus moving Cuff Arrow just in case you had already done this.

Fix for Lice Slough barrels infinitely exploding.

Reduced frigid water damage in Hub 2.

Flail has been moderately rebalanced around full stamina and no stamina scenarios.

Tax Collector after lighting the lighthouse is now in a more conspicuous position.

Fix for final boss becoming invulnerable if frozen during state changes.

Fixes for multiple soft blockers in Hub 2.

Fixes for multiple soft blockers in Hub 3.

Fix for cutscenes sometimes playing without audio.

Fixes for achievements firing too early and incorrectly in co-op.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371690/GRAVEN/