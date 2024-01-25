Early Access Patch Notes #5

Greetings!

We sincerely hope that the new year has started well for you 🙂

As we continue working hard on our upcoming map "Metro" (we can't wait to share more about the new monster!), we're thrilled to introduce Early Access Patch 5.

Let's delve into the changes:

Enhancements

Doc’s Green Bottles: Added a subtle light source to the green bottles of the Doc.

Added a subtle light source to the green bottles of the Doc. Terror Effect: Increased the intensity of the "terror" effect appearing on the player’s screen when near the Doc.

Increased the intensity of the "terror" effect appearing on the player’s screen when near the Doc. Pocket Watch: Now, the pocket watch ceases ticking when all symbols are found, indicating no remaining symbols to discover.

Now, the pocket watch ceases ticking when all symbols are found, indicating no remaining symbols to discover. UI Refinement: Moved the Notebook section and Cards display count from the main menu to the lobby, making it map-specific (preparing for Metro’s arrival).

Moved the Notebook section and Cards display count from the main menu to the lobby, making it map-specific (preparing for Metro’s arrival). Graphics Settings: Enhanced Graphics Settings parameters for better customization.

Enhanced Graphics Settings parameters for better customization. Seasonal Decor: Removed Christmas decorations.

Removed Christmas decorations. Audio: Improvements on audio reverberation and voice chat.

Improvements on audio reverberation and voice chat. Visuals: Various minor visual improvements and optimization.

Bug Fixes

Main Menu Fatal Error: Rectified a critical error occurring when players returned to the main menu from a launched game. If encountered again, please let us know.

Rectified a critical error occurring when players returned to the main menu from a launched game. If encountered again, please let us know. Item Disappearance: Fixed an issue where dropping an item while crouching could cause it to vanish.

Fixed an issue where dropping an item while crouching could cause it to vanish. Latency-Induced Doc Teleportation: Addressed a problem where high-latency clients could make the Doc appear to "teleport" during movements.

Addressed a problem where high-latency clients could make the Doc appear to "teleport" during movements. Achievement: Resolved an issue where the achievement “Feed the Baby” failed to unlock properly.

Resolved an issue where the achievement “Feed the Baby” failed to unlock properly. Network Optimization: Further optimized network performance.

Further optimized network performance. Miscellaneous Fixes: Numerous other minor bug fixes.

🕒 What’s Next?

Demo Release: Expect a new demo version by week's end, enabling more players to sample the game before purchase.

Expect a new demo version by week's end, enabling more players to sample the game before purchase. Patch 6: More focuses on feature enhancements and general improvements.

More focuses on feature enhancements and general improvements. Metro Development: A significant Part of the team is continuing work on Metro, which is progressing very well, we can't wait to show you what's next.

We plan to solicit some players from the community during March to carry out some beta testing. Stay tuned for updates!

As always, thank you for your ongoing support and feedback.

Do not hesitate to test this patch and give us your feedback; this is very important to us ❤️

And please, feel free to write a review of the game, that help us a lot 🙂

