Patch Notes - January 25th 2024

Hey Everyone,
I did a lot of preparations for the upcoming editor. I already added a couple of new maps for quick battles as they had progressed enough to be implemented in advance.
To be continued!
Changelog
- Add support for different landscape effects based on biome
- Add generic desert battle maps for quick battles
- Add desert tweaks for castles
- Add generic hill grasslands landscapes for quickbattles
- Add depth of field effect, can be switched on in graphics settings
- Add new intro header screen
- Add UI effect when hiring a unit
- Add UI Effect when constructing a building
- Tweak lighting settings during battle
- Increase saturation and contrast
- Add church bell sound effects to churches at the start of a siege battle
- Add sound effect to new month widget
- Add effects to NPC Turns
- Add screen shake and particles to hiring units/constructing upgrades
- Add weather and seasons to main menu
- Add officer name list to custom factions: enter names seperated by comma to replace default officer names
- Add hotkeys to hide/unhide stuff in faction editor: H: Helmet, J: Horse, K: Flying ash
- Add missing icons for new helmets
- Unify death officer logic
- Tweak siege voice lines
- Set global heraldry on by default for custom factions
- Improve some campaign sound effects
- Fix no color hood still getting some color
- Fix traits carrying over to new officers when assassinated
- Fix campaign UI conflicting with end turn UI
- Fix colors on heraldic mace
- Fix clickering transition between campaign income dialog and game events
- Fix settlement buildings dissapearing when razed
- Fix Herladry on traveling units during campaign
- Fix English voice lines playing during battle
- Fix crash related to being able to occupy an empty settlement that's not next to your settlements
- Fix user being able to upload default faction data
- Fix bad ladder climbing physics when player is far away
- Fix weapon heraldry colors
Changed files in this update