Voor de kroon update for 25 January 2024

Patch Notes - January 25th 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

I did a lot of preparations for the upcoming editor. I already added a couple of new maps for quick battles as they had progressed enough to be implemented in advance.

To be continued!

Changelog

  • Add support for different landscape effects based on biome
  • Add generic desert battle maps for quick battles
  • Add desert tweaks for castles
  • Add generic hill grasslands landscapes for quickbattles
  • Add depth of field effect, can be switched on in graphics settings
  • Add new intro header screen
  • Add UI effect when hiring a unit
  • Add UI Effect when constructing a building
  • Tweak lighting settings during battle
  • Increase saturation and contrast
  • Add church bell sound effects to churches at the start of a siege battle
  • Add sound effect to new month widget
  • Add effects to NPC Turns
  • Add screen shake and particles to hiring units/constructing upgrades
  • Add weather and seasons to main menu
  • Add officer name list to custom factions: enter names seperated by comma to replace default officer names
  • Add hotkeys to hide/unhide stuff in faction editor: H: Helmet, J: Horse, K: Flying ash
  • Add missing icons for new helmets
  • Unify death officer logic
  • Tweak siege voice lines
  • Set global heraldry on by default for custom factions
  • Improve some campaign sound effects
  • Fix no color hood still getting some color
  • Fix traits carrying over to new officers when assassinated
  • Fix campaign UI conflicting with end turn UI
  • Fix colors on heraldic mace
  • Fix clickering transition between campaign income dialog and game events
  • Fix settlement buildings dissapearing when razed
  • Fix Herladry on traveling units during campaign
  • Fix English voice lines playing during battle
  • Fix crash related to being able to occupy an empty settlement that's not next to your settlements
  • Fix user being able to upload default faction data
  • Fix bad ladder climbing physics when player is far away
  • Fix weapon heraldry colors

