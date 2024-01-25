A hotfix is out for the latest update!

Greetings, potion magnates!

How’s your cult building going? We do hope you’ve been having fun with it and actually found more ways to enjoy Potion Tycoon after the release of the Cult Following content update.

What we also know, however, is that alongside new cult followers the last update has infested your potion realm with more annoying problems to frown at and frustrate about. Some of those might have easily ruined a great deal of fun for many of you since last week.

We apologize for that and hasten to make amends for the damage it might have done, by rolling out a quick hotfix addressing all those new issues. Building a cult following is never a walk in the park, be it inside a video game or in game development, - we can fully acknowledge that. But however thorny is the path, we still believe it’s all worth it!

Bewitchingly yours,

Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment

Changelog:

Fixes: