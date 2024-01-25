A hotfix is out for the latest update!

Greetings, potion magnates!
How’s your cult building going? We do hope you’ve been having fun with it and actually found more ways to enjoy Potion Tycoon after the release of the Cult Following content update.
What we also know, however, is that alongside new cult followers the last update has infested your potion realm with more annoying problems to frown at and frustrate about. Some of those might have easily ruined a great deal of fun for many of you since last week.
We apologize for that and hasten to make amends for the damage it might have done, by rolling out a quick hotfix addressing all those new issues. Building a cult following is never a walk in the park, be it inside a video game or in game development, - we can fully acknowledge that. But however thorny is the path, we still believe it’s all worth it!
Bewitchingly yours,
Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment
Changelog:
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where graphics were not loading properly when the Graphics Theme setting was modified while the game language was other than English.
- Fixed an issue where workers would not receive construction/production task orders during tutorial after the house scene was improperly loaded (see previous issue), leading to a tutorial softlock.
- Fixed missing localizations in Ledger/Revenues.
- Fixed the Tycoon milestone/goal not handing out the monetary and tycoon point rewards.
- Fixed an issue where previously selected product launch marketing options would remain active in another game (new or loaded) where they were not yet unlocked, resulting in impossibility to finish a product’s design.
- Added some missing translations and changes to a number of dialogue cases.
- Fixed an issue where ingredient filter toggles were not functioning in the Alchemy View after having previously exited the view while the ingredient processing selection menu had been active.
- Fixed an issue where no ingredients or filter toggles would be displayed in the Ingredient Book in the Alchemy View after loading a game where no ingredients compatible with the previously selected filters were available.
- Fixed the taste scale tooltip in the Alchemy View getting stuck when pressing ESC to exit the view while hovering over a taste tag.
- Removed a misleading visual cue from the production setup part of the tutorial.
- Reduced tutorial dimmers’ duration. (Note that this might aggravate potential ‘stuckness’ issues when trying to rush through the tutorial!)
- Fixed an issue where no workers would be available for hire after loading a game and then directly starting a new game without opening the Ledger.
