Wildmender February 7, 2024 Release Notes

Hi Wildmenders!

We’re getting the new year rolling with a patch focused on performance! Build 207a has just been released on all platforms (Steam, XBox, and Playstation). This patch also includes a large number of bug fixes and a little help in some confusing quests.

Many of these improvements are focused on improving Wildmender’s playability on the Steam Deck. If you’re a Deck player, please give it a try and let us know how it feels!

Changes:

Removed automatic teleportation when players are stuck in terrain. Use chat command /unstuck if you find yourself stuck and unable to escape terrain.

Added a map marker for uncollected Shards of the Guide Spirit during the first major quest sequence.

Fixes:

Fixed an error that could cause buried item drop points to not respawn when a storm spawned.

Fixed the poison fog in the Canyons interrupting the Sigil Gate menu

(XBox/PS5) Fixed plants sometimes failing to load as the player traveled (Steam players saw this fix as 202b)

Fixed some cases where soil would stop improving or not respond to placed plants.

Fixed some plants revived with Life Flames having unreasonably long harvest times

Fixed the cheaper sigil construction in the Gleb temple not applying correctly to guest players, leading to issues advancing that quest.

Fixed the tutorial not advancing if you collected exactly enough essence and no more

Fixed a bug that could cause Vidyas to wander far from the oasis

Fixed canceling placement of a carried object in multiplayer sometimes causing that object to vanish for guests

Fixed lightning strikes sometimes leaving behind extra blue rings

Fixed some abrupt music changes

Fixed some wraith AI issues that could cause them to be stuck and make it difficult to advance various “defeat all the wraiths” quests

Fixed some pathfinding issues that could cause ghosts, spirit darters, and frogs to get stuck inside rocks

Fixed rejoining guest players spawning underground if the terrain was modified after they left

Fixed an error in settings parsing that could cause bright glowing skin and hair colors when switching system languages

Fixed the last wraith scroll of a type applying the wrong penalty

Fixed chests and Mystical Springs not visibility culling

Fixed Dust Devils and Tumbleweeds spawning at an accelerated rate when resting or advancing time during the tutorial

Fixed player name overflowing on the title screen in some languages

Fixed Photo Mode’s “Brightness” and “Bloom” options failing to update if the player exited to main menu and reloaded the save

Fixed Dry items from some random drops failing to stack with other Dry items of the same type

Fixed improved biomes sometimes not appearing correctly for guest players

Fixed some UI inconsistencies when unlocking memories with a controller

Performance:

Improved performance of plant and leaves rendering

Improved performance of soil and biome updates

Improved performance of water updates

Improved performance of UI layout process

Improved behavior of visibility culling, fixing several things that were not culled as intended

Reduced framerate spikes from simulation and procedural plant generation (particularly noticeable in dense gardens)

On Simple graphics Quality, more aggressively reduce shadow quality and range and render less ground cover

On Simple Effects Quality, reduce the number of wind particles and more aggressively disable cloth on NPCs

Water is now culled when very distant - the distance at which this triggers is tied to the View Distance setting

Additionally, we’ve added some specific support for the Steam Deck: The Steam Deck now has its own set of graphics settings defaults Removed the Frame Rate Limit setting on the Deck; please use its own built-in framerate controls instead. On the Deck, applied some upscaling to the game world to improve frame rate The Steam Deck now uses the same reduced simulation rate for water and objects as consoles



Thank you for all your support, and stay tuned for more updates!