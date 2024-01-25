Patch 1.0.19

Hey folks!
This patch addresses several issues and adds a slider for controlling the maximum distance the camera can move away from the player when playing with a controller.
Big thanks goes out to everyone that has reported the issues fixed in this patch!
- fixed a crash when using the medkit on the Masochist difficulty or a custom difficulty with health regeneration disabled
- fixed an infrequent crash related to NPCs going towards POIs
- fixed an infinite slo-mo exploit
- fixed excessive character movement on one of the death animations
- blood will no longer spawn through walls
- added a slider which controls the maximum distance the camera will travel when using a joystick
- joystick camera mode now defautls to limiting the view distance in a radial fashion, as opposed to allowing the camera to move around freely (camera modes can be switched by pressing on the stick which controls the camera)
- polish localization update (thanks to Duch)
Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update