Patch 1.0.19

Hey folks!

This patch addresses several issues and adds a slider for controlling the maximum distance the camera can move away from the player when playing with a controller.

Big thanks goes out to everyone that has reported the issues fixed in this patch!

fixed a crash when using the medkit on the Masochist difficulty or a custom difficulty with health regeneration disabled

fixed an infrequent crash related to NPCs going towards POIs

fixed an infinite slo-mo exploit

fixed excessive character movement on one of the death animations

blood will no longer spawn through walls

added a slider which controls the maximum distance the camera will travel when using a joystick

joystick camera mode now defautls to limiting the view distance in a radial fashion, as opposed to allowing the camera to move around freely (camera modes can be switched by pressing on the stick which controls the camera)

polish localization update (thanks to Duch)

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

