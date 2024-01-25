Content update -- v0.60.0a (b240122)

USC:CF v0.60.0a, build 240122

NEW

enemy pool (Horde balance has been readjusted accordingly)

CHANGES

The Xmas 2023 event is now over! Players who have collected the required amount of presents during the event will receive the following exclusive unlocks: 100+ presents: "Rambo Ducky" squad logo 125+ presents: "Golden Ducky" yellow squad livery 150+ presents: A Commanducky-inspired, modified Assault rifle, the "Quacker" (simultaneously better and worse than the default AR, see if it suits your needs! :D Quack!)

Wunderwurms no longer wear a Santa hat, but are refusing to leave ;)

No more Xmas trees and presents on maps

Don't be sad if you haven't gotten all rewards, they will be back next Xmas!

You can now use ground lock to target hydrazine pools and other volatile substances under other objects (previously you could only target these under enemy units)

Wunderwurms, Shadow Envoys, and Greater Shadow Envoys are now displayed with a purple marker when bio-scanning them in the FoW

The pathfinder will now take hazardous alien auras into account (where possible) if the "prioritize safest path" option is on (default)

Slightly reduced the speed of some of the Organ Shepherd's animations