Content update -- v0.60.0a (b240122)

USC:CF v0.60.0a, build 240122
NEW
-
New environment type/theme: Hydroponics
-
2 new Single Mission map types:
- Hydroponic labs (Base)
- Hydro-engineering level (Mines)
-
New environmental modifier: flooding
- The whole map is flooded with water at waist-height, imposing unique effects on gameplay
- It is only available in the new "Hydro-engineering level" Single Mission map, and in specific missions in the new Operation for now
- Units and objects don't receive fire buildup and cannot catch fire by any means
- Movement AP cost is increased by 3 for Marines, and by 1 for all non-levitating/non-flying Aliens
- Jumping AP cost is increased by 4 by grid for Marines
- No scorpions, skitters, swarmers, leeches (Reaper Mothers don't lay leech eggs at all) -- wurms, wormpigs, and crawlers can swim, though!
- Dispersion attacks (Flamethrower "Disperse", Bio-rifle "Cloud spray"), and item dispersion actions (e.g. "spill Hydrazine") are not available
-
New Operation: "Hydroponic hell"
- A 3-mission Operation that takes places in the new Hydroponics environment
-
New enemy: Acidya
- A flying, agile, insect-like alien that deals a large amount of acid damage with its ranged attacks
- Does not appear in all old Operation missions retroactively, but part of the Single Mission/DTB
enemy pool (Horde balance has been readjusted accordingly)
-
New gear progression mechanic: Gear Tokens
- You can acquire Gear Tokens for completing a game in any non-Campaign mode, based on Difficulty
- You can spend them to unlock additional gear on demand during Squad Assembly (profile-wide)
- You can still directly unlock items by completing the respective challenge (and also earn Gear Tokens)
-
New armor items:
- Extra armor plating MKII
- Advanced combat helmet
- AW boots
- These cost more than their regular counterparts, but offer better protection and more mobility (less AP reduction)
- Can be unlocked for purchasing by playing the new Operation (or with Gear Tokens), or for crafting (boots and helmet only) through Defend the Base! mode
CHANGES
-
The Xmas 2023 event is now over!
-
Players who have collected the required amount of presents during the event will receive the following exclusive unlocks:
- 100+ presents: "Rambo Ducky" squad logo
- 125+ presents: "Golden Ducky" yellow squad livery
- 150+ presents: A Commanducky-inspired, modified Assault rifle, the "Quacker" (simultaneously better and worse than the default AR, see if it suits your needs! :D Quack!)
-
Wunderwurms no longer wear a Santa hat, but are refusing to leave ;)
-
No more Xmas trees and presents on maps
-
Don't be sad if you haven't gotten all rewards, they will be back next Xmas!
-
-
You can now use ground lock to target hydrazine pools and other volatile substances under other objects (previously you could only target these under enemy units)
-
Wunderwurms, Shadow Envoys, and Greater Shadow Envoys are now displayed with a purple marker when bio-scanning them in the FoW
-
The pathfinder will now take hazardous alien auras into account (where possible) if the "prioritize safest path" option is on (default)
-
Slightly reduced the speed of some of the Organ Shepherd's animations
-
DTB: light emitted from a damaged Light pillar will no longer flicker (i.e. it stays fully on until the pillar is destroyed)
BALANCE CHANGES
-
Scoring & rewards:
- Increased "Hardcore" session type score multiplier to 1.35x (from 1.25x) in DTB & Single Mission modes
- Added a small score multiplier (1.1x) for "Not a drill!" sessions in Single Mission mode
- Session type now also affects gained Profile XP in Operations mode
- Successful DTB games grant 5x more XP
-
Readjusted Hard difficulty for a better curve (somewhat easier now "on paper"--with all the new recent hazards, it's still harder than ~6 months ago)
-
Jumping in areas with an ongoing depressurization (0 < Atmosphere < 100) now costs +4 per grid (similar to jumping in water)
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where changing the ammo subtype when the current clip/magazine was currently empty (but a subtype is being used otherwise), extra APs for unloading would be spent
- Fixed a bug where on the completion of a two-squad Single Mission the squads were awarded different sets of weapon prototypes
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to get a prototype version of the Bio-rifle
- Fixed a regression in the Tutorial where you couldn't select specific items when instructed to in Part 2 (Squad Assembly)
- Fixed the damage effects on some recently added props
- DTB: fixed a bug where the deploypad could be removed by dispersing hydrazine onto it with a Flamethrower, resulting in a game blocking issue in the next Construction phase
- DTB: fixed a bug where the game could hang on the saving screen at the start of the Defense phase when playing on "Not a drill!" or "Hardcore"
- DTB: fixed a bug where session type was not always properly set when starting a new game
- DTB: fixed a bug where the subsurface scanner was not visible after the Defense phase unless reloading the game
- DTB: fixed a bug where Wunderwurms couldn't retreat if had teleported to an enclosed area, forcing the player to hunt them down way beyond the phase deadline
- DTB: fixed a bug where movement didn't cost +1 AP in windy weather
- DTB: fixed a few small issues with crafting material rewards (particularly in 2 or 1+1 squads modes)
- Additional minor UI fixes
