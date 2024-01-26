Gacha Box 1 releasing on February 12th!

Hello, dear community! ːgachaloveː

(づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ We are setting up a GAMAZON package delivery service, and now we have our first gachapon package available on February 12th. ːgachaexcitedː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2506380

What's inside the package? ːgachachillː

5 Gachapon worlds:

Airplane ✈️

Zen garden 🌱

Abstract 🔸

Library 📚

Bakery 🍞

(ღ˘⌣˘ღ)

New decorative elements will add more coziness to your room after you complete these new worlds! ːgachacozyː

We thank all the positive reviews and feedback from the community; this always helps us to improve the game and make it a cozy, relaxing experience. ːgachaloveː

Happy solving!