Gacha Box 1 releasing on February 12th!

Hello, dear community! ːgachaloveː
(づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ We are setting up a GAMAZON package delivery service, and now we have our first gachapon package available on February 12th. ːgachaexcitedː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2506380
What's inside the package? ːgachachillː
5 Gachapon worlds:
- Airplane ✈️
- Zen garden 🌱
- Abstract 🔸
- Library 📚
- Bakery 🍞
(ღ˘⌣˘ღ)
New decorative elements will add more coziness to your room after you complete these new worlds! ːgachacozyː
We thank all the positive reviews and feedback from the community; this always helps us to improve the game and make it a cozy, relaxing experience. ːgachaloveː
Happy solving!
Changed files in this update