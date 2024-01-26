 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Shape of Things update for 26 January 2024

Gacha Box 1 releasing on February 12th!

Share · View all patches · Build 13272242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dear community! ːgachaloveː

(づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ We are setting up a GAMAZON package delivery service, and now we have our first gachapon package available on February 12th. ːgachaexcitedː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2506380

What's inside the package? ːgachachillː

5 Gachapon worlds:

  • Airplane ✈️
  • Zen garden 🌱
  • Abstract 🔸
  • Library 📚
  • Bakery 🍞

(ღ˘⌣˘ღ)
New decorative elements will add more coziness to your room after you complete these new worlds! ːgachacozyː

We thank all the positive reviews and feedback from the community; this always helps us to improve the game and make it a cozy, relaxing experience. ːgachaloveː

Happy solving!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1853411 Depot 1853411
  • Loading history…
Depot 2506380 Depot 2506380
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link