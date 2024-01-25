 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末日 update for 25 January 2024

Doomsday, shining again

Share · View all patches · Build 13272202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

See, this is the biggest change in apocalyptic history.
The lobby system makes interpersonal communication more efficient.
The new style and worldview make the apocalypse a reality.
Stay tuned!
——Mallet Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2478471 Depot 2478471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link