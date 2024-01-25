 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roots of Yggdrasil update for 25 January 2024

January Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13272184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Build 9.31 is here with a fresh batch of fixes based on your feedback. Keep it coming!

Progression

  • Fixed an issue where loop would not complete after multiple successful attempts. This is the big one for players that progressed really quickly through the main story!
  • Fixed Workshop Achievement triggering when rebuilding the Greenhouse, not the Workshop.

Cards and Artifacts

  • Supply Shortage Card can now by played to remove from deck for 50 supplies.
  • Maker’s Hammer now displays the amount of turns left to trigger in UI.
  • Duplicate Artifact event now only select stackable artifacts.
  • Duplicate Artifact now properly remove artifact on Failure.

Text & Localization

  • Added localization support for various text fields.
  • Numerous localization fixes in both English and French.
  • Reworded various entries (tutorials, tooltips, and more) to increase clarity.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2071431 Depot 2071431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link