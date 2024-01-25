January Hotfix

Patch Notes
Build 9.31 is here with a fresh batch of fixes based on your feedback. Keep it coming!
Progression
- Fixed an issue where loop would not complete after multiple successful attempts. This is the big one for players that progressed really quickly through the main story!
- Fixed Workshop Achievement triggering when rebuilding the Greenhouse, not the Workshop.
Cards and Artifacts
- Supply Shortage Card can now by played to remove from deck for 50 supplies.
- Maker’s Hammer now displays the amount of turns left to trigger in UI.
- Duplicate Artifact event now only select stackable artifacts.
- Duplicate Artifact now properly remove artifact on Failure.
Text & Localization
- Added localization support for various text fields.
- Numerous localization fixes in both English and French.
- Reworded various entries (tutorials, tooltips, and more) to increase clarity.
