Patzilla -1

Hello, icemen.

We are sending you a fresh, but cold as your great-great-grandmother patch. A lot has changed, but there's no point in mentioning everything. I'm sorry that some of these things weren't ready for release, TBH I consider it a bit of a bummer. But you know how it is with your own children, they always seem to be nice, but in reality... I was a child myself back in your days so I understand what I'm talking about.

There are still some small imperfections in the prepared build, but we cannot be improving the game forever. However, while the production is still quite fertile, we are preparing a micropatch that will exterminate these buglets. Notwithstanding, even with these bugs, the experience should be much more pleasant than last time, although IT WAS STILL COOL.

Thanks for the blue reviews, you are lovely. Never change and never die before us. Kisses as warm as a burning church for the whole family.

With humility and regret, I confess my sins, and I ask you for reconciliation with God and your wallets:

In the previous build it was possible to go beyond the map.

In the previous build, you could cheat and jump to places that were not intended for use at a given stage of the game.

In the previous build, the jumping mechanics were irritating, Quella bounced off the walls like a rubber.

In the previous build, there were no meaningful landmarks and you could easily get lost.

There were no map boards in the previous build.

In the previous build, the soundtrack was short and monotonous.

In the previous build, UI suggestions were insufficient.

We have eliminated all those problems and we want to sin no more.

Ament.