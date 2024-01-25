Ver1.0.10024 Added New UI Position Options

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements:

New: Added options to move HP bar and/or Quick Use slot to the bottom.

New: Added two new co-op related achievements.

Change: Now the "Sort" button also affects items in the Itembox (only in single play mode).

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8