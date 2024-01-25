 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lab and Dungeons update for 25 January 2024

Ver1.0.10024 Added New UI Position Options

Share · View all patches · Build 13272138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.
Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements:

  • New: Added options to move HP bar and/or Quick Use slot to the bottom.
  • New: Added two new co-op related achievements.
  • Change: Now the "Sort" button also affects items in the Itembox (only in single play mode).

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.
Thank you!

Steam Community:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8

Changed files in this update

Depot 2658961 Depot 2658961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link