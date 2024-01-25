Released - 1/25(Tue) Additional Hotfix

Hello Divers!

We wanted to let you know that a hotfix is has been conducted to address several additional issues that have been identified. Please refer to the details below for more information.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.2.1264

Mac OS: v1.0.2.348.mac

◈ Update Details

Bug fix & Improvements - See below for details.

**

[System Improvements]

**

[After Chapter 7] Made a fix so that when you catch a [spoiler]young Anomalocaris[/spoiler] with a crab trap it will always have three stars. Made a fix so that it’s now possible to catch one with three stars even if you had already previously captured one.



**

[Bug Fixes]

**

[After Chapter 6] Fixed an issue in which even after clearing the [spoiler]Trapped in the Glacial Cave[/spoiler] mission, the mission would progress again. The issue of being unable to enter the cave has also been fixed.

[After Chapter 7] Fixed the issue where, after installing a crab trap in the [spoiler]control room[/spoiler] and despite not retrieving it, the crab trap spot would not be there when you returned.

Resolved an issue where, after the update, it was not possible to skip cut-scenes that had previously been viewed before the update.

Fixed the issue where some backgrounds in the sushi restaurant looked awkward during foggy weather.

Additional Information

Please note that if you’re experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our,[File Verification Guide] Please proceed according to the guide.

* If issues persist, please compress all files in the path below and submit them to customer support help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.