Wargroove 2 update for 25 January 2024

Update v1.2.5c

Share · View all patches · Build 13272061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.5c is a small hotfix update to address a few technical issues.

  • Fixed memory leak caused by certain combinations of item and groove modifiers stacking on units.
  • Conquest: Fixed various issues caused by units loaded into transport units. Units are now unloaded automatically when progressing to the next event.
  • Fixed crash rendering preview image for custom maps in map selection screen.
  • Editor: Fixed crash when trying to edit properties of treasure chest.

