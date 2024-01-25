Update v1.2.5c

Version 1.2.5c is a small hotfix update to address a few technical issues.
- Fixed memory leak caused by certain combinations of item and groove modifiers stacking on units.
- Conquest: Fixed various issues caused by units loaded into transport units. Units are now unloaded automatically when progressing to the next event.
- Fixed crash rendering preview image for custom maps in map selection screen.
- Editor: Fixed crash when trying to edit properties of treasure chest.
Changed files in this update