Update v1.1

Hello everyone!
Below are the patch notes for this update. In summary, this update adds new content aimed to flesh out the core gameplay, adds more variety and choices, and improves the overall quality of life. A compendium is also added to record skills, enemies, passives and potions.
If you'd like, please consider leaving a review for the game, it helps a lot! Even negative ones! Roast me!
Thank you and I hope you enjoy this update.
Toblue
New Content
Added Paths: Random difficulty modifiers are applied to the next battle for a reward
Added Elites: Stronger versions of all non-boss enemies
- Elites can be encountered randomly in paths and in depth 7
Added Potions: One-use-per-battle items to help add variety and bridge synergies
Added 2 new skills for each class (unlocked with the skill pool expansion after completing depth 6)
- Rebalanced several skills for Forest; removed healing reduction balancing for Forest; shuffled and replaced 2 skills with 2 more new skills
Added a compendium that lists all skills, enemies, passives and potions in game
- (Will be mostly empty even if you have a save file because before this update, certain seen entries were not saved. Enemy skills seen will carry over, but you will need to encounter the enemy again first to unlock the section for that enemy)
Raised difficulty of final fight in depth 7 if you've beaten depth 7 three or more times
Balancing for several skills
QoL
Can now see upgraded versions of skills when outside of battle. Also applies to when adding new skills
Duplicate skills should no longer appear from when you have multiple Mimics (duplicates can still appear for skills that transform into previously used player skills e.g. Copycat)
Enemy skills obtained through Mimics will be saved in Compendium
Improved UI of enemy skills display
Added an options menu button in the title screen
Added a toggle to allow game to run in background
Added a text reminder to use stored reward before final fight
Fixes
Trapped Soul now uses finish battle when there are no allies
Buy Time functionality fixed, ignores Stealth rather than Taunt
Light's Charm should now correctly appear in runs when unlocked
Fixed bug with enemy passives not working when spawned mid-battle
Silence is now consistent and correct on Mimicked skills
Minor typo fixes
Minor UI fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update