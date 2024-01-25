Update v1.1

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for this update. In summary, this update adds new content aimed to flesh out the core gameplay, adds more variety and choices, and improves the overall quality of life. A compendium is also added to record skills, enemies, passives and potions.

If you'd like, please consider leaving a review for the game, it helps a lot! Even negative ones! Roast me!

Thank you and I hope you enjoy this update.

Toblue

New Content

Added Paths: Random difficulty modifiers are applied to the next battle for a reward

Added Elites: Stronger versions of all non-boss enemies

Elites can be encountered randomly in paths and in depth 7

Added Potions: One-use-per-battle items to help add variety and bridge synergies

Added 2 new skills for each class (unlocked with the skill pool expansion after completing depth 6)

Rebalanced several skills for Forest; removed healing reduction balancing for Forest; shuffled and replaced 2 skills with 2 more new skills

Added a compendium that lists all skills, enemies, passives and potions in game

(Will be mostly empty even if you have a save file because before this update, certain seen entries were not saved. Enemy skills seen will carry over, but you will need to encounter the enemy again first to unlock the section for that enemy)

Raised difficulty of final fight in depth 7 if you've beaten depth 7 three or more times

Balancing for several skills

QoL

Can now see upgraded versions of skills when outside of battle. Also applies to when adding new skills

Duplicate skills should no longer appear from when you have multiple Mimics (duplicates can still appear for skills that transform into previously used player skills e.g. Copycat)

Enemy skills obtained through Mimics will be saved in Compendium

Improved UI of enemy skills display

Added an options menu button in the title screen

Added a toggle to allow game to run in background

Added a text reminder to use stored reward before final fight

Fixes

Trapped Soul now uses finish battle when there are no allies

Buy Time functionality fixed, ignores Stealth rather than Taunt

Light's Charm should now correctly appear in runs when unlocked

Fixed bug with enemy passives not working when spawned mid-battle

Silence is now consistent and correct on Mimicked skills

Minor typo fixes

Minor UI fixes and improvements