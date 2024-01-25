 Skip to content

Dominions 6 update for 25 January 2024

Dominions 6.03

Build 13271782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick patch, because the previous one introduced a problem with middle age Xibalba crashing the game. Hopefully the game should be in a ok state now, so we can wait a week or so before making the next update.

General

  • Fix for MA Xibalba crashing on recruitment screen
  • Divine Emperor still couldn't move on main map
  • AI no longer double proposes NAPs
  • Can now break free of castle even during NAP
  • 'm' for select slowest now takes mounts into account
  • New shortcut: ‘m’ for monthly casting when selecting spell to cast
  • Fix for mount item duplication
  • Fix for huge lich shapes
  • Can view info on disabled items too
  • Default magic site freq could be wrong in lobby games
  • Non-random research didn't work in lobby games
  • GUI opacity setting now affects main menu too
  • Missing spell description fixed
  • Stat and typo fixes

Modding

  • Fixed regression from where values didn't get overwritten properly.
  • Fix for AI pretender templates with low nation numbers
  • #natcom and #natmon can now be used many times

