Dominions 6.03

Another quick patch, because the previous one introduced a problem with middle age Xibalba crashing the game. Hopefully the game should be in a ok state now, so we can wait a week or so before making the next update.
General
- Fix for MA Xibalba crashing on recruitment screen
- Divine Emperor still couldn't move on main map
- AI no longer double proposes NAPs
- Can now break free of castle even during NAP
- 'm' for select slowest now takes mounts into account
- New shortcut: ‘m’ for monthly casting when selecting spell to cast
- Fix for mount item duplication
- Fix for huge lich shapes
- Can view info on disabled items too
- Default magic site freq could be wrong in lobby games
- Non-random research didn't work in lobby games
- GUI opacity setting now affects main menu too
- Missing spell description fixed
- Stat and typo fixes
Modding
- Fixed regression from where values didn't get overwritten properly.
- Fix for AI pretender templates with low nation numbers
- #natcom and #natmon can now be used many times
