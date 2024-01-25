Dominions 6.03

Another quick patch, because the previous one introduced a problem with middle age Xibalba crashing the game. Hopefully the game should be in a ok state now, so we can wait a week or so before making the next update.

General

Fix for MA Xibalba crashing on recruitment screen

Divine Emperor still couldn't move on main map

AI no longer double proposes NAPs

Can now break free of castle even during NAP

'm' for select slowest now takes mounts into account

New shortcut: ‘m’ for monthly casting when selecting spell to cast

Fix for mount item duplication

Fix for huge lich shapes

Can view info on disabled items too

Default magic site freq could be wrong in lobby games

Non-random research didn't work in lobby games

GUI opacity setting now affects main menu too

Missing spell description fixed

Stat and typo fixes

Modding