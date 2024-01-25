RIN: The Last Child is available now!

Hello!

The day has come! The world of Aradia will finally be saved, or… Will it…?

No more delays, no more waiting. We’re happy to announce that

🎉 RIN: The Last Child, our magical 2D platformer with metroidvania gameplay elements is finally ready and available to play! 🎉

Join Rin on her quest to save the world of Aradia, abandoned by its Creator. During your adventure, you will learn to craft different spells and meet your order siblings, controlling different Aspects of Magic. It’s up to you how your meeting will go; the fate of Aradia and its residents is depending on your choices.

Thank you for supporting us during the whole stage of development. We couldn’t ask for a better and more patient community. We’re finally giving our game in your hands and we really hope you will enjoy playing it as much as we did making it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960070/RIN_The_Last_Child/