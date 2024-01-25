 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StudyX - Save Game Codes & Study Any Subject update for 25 January 2024

improved Spelling studying

Share · View all patches · Build 13271742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved spelling subjects. To create a spelling word, make the question and answer the same.

Changed files in this update

StudyX - Save Game Codes & Study Any Subject Content Depot 714031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link