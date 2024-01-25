Hello Alchemists!

We present the next Alchemist: The Potion Monger heavy bug-fixing update! It contains a slight rework of the player market stall and a new skill to highlight it.

Welcome Patch #8 - Know your Customer and destroy bugs!

Thanks for reporting that many bugs (as always especially to @Waffles from our Discord), this won't be possible by ourselves.

Take a look at the update:

HIGHLIGHTS

Know your Customer!

We have reworked a player stall potion selling system by adding the new skill - Know your Customer. After completing its related task, it allows you to see what prices for what potion are appropriate based on the color scheme. Light Green - very easy to sell, to Dark Red - very hard to sell.

Visit the fellow brew seller - the Bartender to learn more!

All the trade-related skills and potions have been reworked to work with the new system, which means they no longer grant you bonus gold but increase the probability of buying for your set price instead!

The context menu now properly shows moving whole stacks to the counter.

OTHERS

Botteled Snowstorm is now way more powerful

Wild grass is no longer that wild

Changed Ingredient to Item on the Composter feedback

Skill book prices rebalance

Removed redundant signpost on the Herbalands

Fixed Slime King poster text leaving its textbox in some languages

Updated Reputation and Questes popup

Fixed Ingredients locations on the map

Resurrection Potion description no longer lies

Contracts popup updated

Eve no longer repeats herself

Fixed stretched textures in the Farmlands

Dog no longer walks underground in the Cave

Fixed the hole in the Herbalands

Fireworks philosopher stone recipe fixed

Chest no longer clips through Eve's stall

Player no longer drowns in the Swampland shallow water

Fixed disappearing sacks in the Market and the Dump

Fixed Bandit King's tent colliders

Fixed roof tiles of the Church

Fixed colliders of the lamps

Cave music plays in the right place now

The context menu no longer appears through the Almanac

Bob now has the right idle dialogue during the Slimy Fertilizer quest

The bartender no longer greats through the wall

Characters no longer blink at the same time

The priest cap no longer disappears

Siting characters no longer rotate to a player during dialogues

Dog no longer breathes underwater

The Lighthouse no longer disappears

Potions description scales now properly in the Almanac

Ingredients count now displays the proper number

Christmas tree gifts are no more

The Mayor no longer gets aggroed

Cows now move their ears and tails on the high-quality

The mayor is no longer called Mayor during dialogues

Fixed the models of some foxes and goats NPC

Fixed the bug causing the inscription on the Portals and shop signs to not appear in the Chinese and Japanese languages

A player is no longer able to do things when the game is paused

The chest can no longer be put in the same chest (sic.)

NPCs are no longer able to enter the player's home

Pressing the block button a couple of times no longer disables the block

Philosopher Stone can no longer be dropped

Ancient Remedy Potion no longer disables Eve and Salem's interactions

Green Light no longer blocks interaction

Love and Affection Potion now stops NPC from attacking

Killing the goats no longer removes the goat from the player's garden

Fear gas now affects the player

Freezing and Burning now negate each other

Cauldron rotation is now saved

Heal effect on the sheep now displays properly

Automatic potion creation no longer consumes two ingredients on the shelf

Fixed the liquid position on the Electrostatic Machine

Winterland freezing effect no longer prevents players from drinking or throwing potions

Invisibility is now canceled when throwing a potion

Jump Potion is now considered neutral

Slimes King Crown now drops properly

Unholy Nuke now affects the player

Dirtybomb now works on the player

A player can no longer pet during potion-throwing

Double Shelves now have proper colliders

Phew!

It seems this is our biggest bug-fixing update so far!

Thanks again for pointing all the issues out.

The next road map patch is coming soon.

Stay Tuned!



Send your feedback on Discord and Steam Discussions.

Happy Brewing <3

AGS Team

