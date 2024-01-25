Hello Alchemists!
We present the next Alchemist: The Potion Monger heavy bug-fixing update! It contains a slight rework of the player market stall and a new skill to highlight it.
Welcome Patch #8 - Know your Customer and destroy bugs!
Thanks for reporting that many bugs (as always especially to @Waffles from our Discord), this won't be possible by ourselves.
Take a look at the update:
HIGHLIGHTS
Know your Customer!
We have reworked a player stall potion selling system by adding the new skill - Know your Customer. After completing its related task, it allows you to see what prices for what potion are appropriate based on the color scheme. Light Green - very easy to sell, to Dark Red - very hard to sell.
Visit the fellow brew seller - the Bartender to learn more!
All the trade-related skills and potions have been reworked to work with the new system, which means they no longer grant you bonus gold but increase the probability of buying for your set price instead!
The context menu now properly shows moving whole stacks to the counter.
OTHERS
- Botteled Snowstorm is now way more powerful
- Wild grass is no longer that wild
- Changed Ingredient to Item on the Composter feedback
- Skill book prices rebalance
- Removed redundant signpost on the Herbalands
- Fixed Slime King poster text leaving its textbox in some languages
- Updated Reputation and Questes popup
- Fixed Ingredients locations on the map
- Resurrection Potion description no longer lies
- Contracts popup updated
- Eve no longer repeats herself
- Fixed stretched textures in the Farmlands
- Dog no longer walks underground in the Cave
- Fixed the hole in the Herbalands
- Fireworks philosopher stone recipe fixed
- Chest no longer clips through Eve's stall
- Player no longer drowns in the Swampland shallow water
- Fixed disappearing sacks in the Market and the Dump
- Fixed Bandit King's tent colliders
- Fixed roof tiles of the Church
- Fixed colliders of the lamps
- Cave music plays in the right place now
- The context menu no longer appears through the Almanac
- Bob now has the right idle dialogue during the Slimy Fertilizer quest
- The bartender no longer greats through the wall
- Characters no longer blink at the same time
- The priest cap no longer disappears
- Siting characters no longer rotate to a player during dialogues
- Dog no longer breathes underwater
- The Lighthouse no longer disappears
- Potions description scales now properly in the Almanac
- Ingredients count now displays the proper number
- Christmas tree gifts are no more
- The Mayor no longer gets aggroed
- Cows now move their ears and tails on the high-quality
- The mayor is no longer called Mayor during dialogues
- Fixed the models of some foxes and goats NPC
- Fixed the bug causing the inscription on the Portals and shop signs to not appear in the Chinese and Japanese languages
- A player is no longer able to do things when the game is paused
- The chest can no longer be put in the same chest (sic.)
- NPCs are no longer able to enter the player's home
- Pressing the block button a couple of times no longer disables the block
- Philosopher Stone can no longer be dropped
- Ancient Remedy Potion no longer disables Eve and Salem's interactions
- Green Light no longer blocks interaction
- Love and Affection Potion now stops NPC from attacking
- Killing the goats no longer removes the goat from the player's garden
- Fear gas now affects the player
- Freezing and Burning now negate each other
- Cauldron rotation is now saved
- Heal effect on the sheep now displays properly
- Automatic potion creation no longer consumes two ingredients on the shelf
- Fixed the liquid position on the Electrostatic Machine
- Winterland freezing effect no longer prevents players from drinking or throwing potions
- Invisibility is now canceled when throwing a potion
- Jump Potion is now considered neutral
- Slimes King Crown now drops properly
- Unholy Nuke now affects the player
- Dirtybomb now works on the player
- A player can no longer pet during potion-throwing
- Double Shelves now have proper colliders
Phew!
It seems this is our biggest bug-fixing update so far!
Thanks again for pointing all the issues out.
The next road map patch is coming soon.
Stay Tuned!
Send your feedback on Discord and Steam Discussions.
Happy Brewing <3
AGS Team
