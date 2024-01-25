SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.512.81352 & Vehicle skins pack.

Hey hey everyone! Hope you are all good! You've been patient long enough, well most of you, so here is the long awaited hotfix! And something else teased last year. Check it out!

Potential fix for small animals sometimes walking through air.

Fixed the issue where headshots were not detected in events.

Fixed the issue where magazines would sometime randomly disappear during reload.

Fixed the issue that caused a steady fps drop over time.

Fixed the issue where placing a chainsaw into chest after turning it on would cause a crash.

Fixed the issue where flamethrowers could still do damage to vehicles inside zones that forbid damage to vehicles.

Fixed the issue where the icon of bandages remained active after treating a wound.

Fixed the issue where burning a car with a flamethrower would not damage players inside.

Fixed the issue where keybinds would not update in currently opened codex entry until it was refreshed.

Fixed the issue where interactive menu would give options to fill containers with empty containers.

Fixed the issue where player animations would not sync up correctly for everyone on the server.

Fixed the issue where plants would not grow in gardens on some servers.

Fixed the issue where weeds would grow immediately as soon as a garden was crafted.

Fixed the issue where players would fall through the ground in events if spawned on the same location.

Potential fix for "character template violation" randomly not allowing players to enter servers.

Fixed the issue where arrows would sometime float in air.

Fixed the issue where wood foundation recipe would require sticks instead of planks.

Fixed the issue where small improvised backpack recipe would correctly accept rags as ingredients.

Fixed the issue where it was possible to deal damage to players in safe zones in some cases.

Fixed the issue where metal tip crossbow bolt recipe would not show up.

Fixed the issue where EncounterHordeSpawnDistanceMultiplier server setting would not work correctly.

Fixed the issue where some crafting recipes are calculating ingredients incorrectly in regards with player skill level.

Fixed the issue where puppets would sometimes spawn on a different level than the player ex. bottom of the cliff when player is on it.

Fixed the issue where the 7.92*57 crafted ammo recipe was missing.

Fixed the issue where chests and signs would prevent encounter spawners from working properly.

Fixed the issue that allowed players to build infinite amount of gardens.

Fixed the issue where liquid containers would not be filled completely from improvised wells.

Fixed wrong captions on several items.

Fixed the issue where corpses would sometime disappear in SP.

Fixed the issue where fuses would disappear from fuse boxes on server restart.

Fixed the issue where sometimes taking a full stack of arrows from chests would make the whole stack disappear.

Fixed the issue where you could not sell items to traders that were in backpacks in vicinity.

Fixed the issue where bicycles would respond to pace change and are not affected by stamina.

Fixed the issue where #listspawnedvehicles would not work on servers with a large amount of vehicles.

Fixed the issue where you could not remove a BCU lock from modular doors after server restart.

Fixed the issue where server setting "puppets can open doors" would prevent Brenner from opening doors as well if set to off.

Fixed the issue where CON attribute would sometimes not level properly.

Fixed the issue where the wrong trader menu would sometimes show up when going back and forward through multiple traders.

Fixed the issue where puppets spawned as a part of the horde would stop in front of the player before continuing to give chase.

Fixed the issue where rowing boats would have incorrect stamina consumption and experience gain.

Possible fix for items disappearing when taken into hands.

Fixed the issue where boats would never settle on water.

Added Super Glue to item spawners.

Consuming raw potatoes will now give food repulsion.

Lowered price of haircut services.

Reduced the usage of lemon when making tea.

Adjusted weight of some items.

Lowered fame point requirement for Practice bomb item.

Vehicles and puppets now trigger mines again.

Adjusted crafting recipes for multiple items.

Increased damage of Explosive bolts towards vehicles.

Added Plucked Chicken to Saloon traders.

Adjusted health of some BB elements.

Reduced the number of usages on the Hip flask.

Doors being broken into by puppets will no longer open up if the puppet is interrupted by staggering.

Reworked encounter spawning location system. This should resolve the issue of hordes rising from the ground in front of players.

Increased distance from which puppets will spawn from the player.

Hordes can no longer trigger in bunkers if there are no baits to trigger them.

Inside bunkers, there is now a 10 minute cooldown from when the room is clear to when a puppet can spawn back into it again.

Added flag creation and destruction in the gameplay.log.

You can now paint vehicle parts with spray cans.

Removed the Holiday specials.

Added the #ListActiveBunkers true command that will show you which bunkers are active and which aren't.

This will also print the lines in your gameplay.log.

The lines printed in gameplay.log are automatically printed every 2 hours.

SCUM Vehicle Skins pack

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2651720/SCUM_Vehicle_Skins_pack/

Introducing the SCUM Vehicle skins pack! This cosmetic DLC will let you customize your vehicles in many different styles so you can be unique on land, sea and air. 14 unique paint jobs to choose from, you can rest assured you can have your vehicle looking just as you want it.

Patterns available: