KING OF THE HILL: SEASON 22

PATCH 1.9.4

• Mutations Balance •

Rat-ify : cooldown: 20 ➔ 15; duration: 5 ➔ 8

: cooldown: 20 ➔ 15; duration: 5 ➔ 8 Soul Gift : additional health: 1000 ➔ 700; now available from Floor 9 to Floor 12 (from Floor 5 to Floor 7 in «Sprint»)

: additional health: 1000 ➔ 700; now available from Floor 9 to Floor 12 (from Floor 5 to Floor 7 in «Sprint») Mass Taunt : duration multiplier: 0.5 ➔ 1

: duration multiplier: 0.5 ➔ 1 Snake Agility: activation chance: 35 ➔ 25

• Class Abilities Balance •

Death Deferred (Healers tier 5): duration: 5 ➔ 10

(Healers tier 5): duration: 5 ➔ 10 Beast of Darkness (Fencers t5): characteristics bonus: 100% ➔ 150%

(Fencers t5): characteristics bonus: 100% ➔ 150% Bananabomb (Throwers t5): damage multiplier: 0.7 ➔ 0.9

(Throwers t5): damage multiplier: 0.7 ➔ 0.9 Helicopter Kick (Tricksters t5): damage multiplier: 1.5 ➔ 2; radius: 15 ➔ 25

(Tricksters t5): damage multiplier: 1.5 ➔ 2; radius: 15 ➔ 25 Fish Slap (Throwers t4): damage: 400 ➔ 600

(Throwers t4): damage: 400 ➔ 600 Demoralizing Blow (Tanks t4): chance: 30 ➔ 40

(Tanks t4): chance: 30 ➔ 40 Railgun (Shooters t4): deals additional damage every 5 ➔ 3 attacks

(Shooters t4): deals additional damage every 5 ➔ 3 attacks Black Swan (Fighters t4): deals 50% ➔ 75% damage, gets 200% ➔ 150% incoming damage

(Fighters t4): deals 50% ➔ 75% damage, gets 200% ➔ 150% incoming damage Pain Lover (Tricksters t4): gets 10% ➔ 15% damage buff with every attack, cap: 130% ➔ 150%

• Game Modes Balance •

Mutation tree health buffs have been nerfed in Brawl : Health Bonus: 60/120/250 ➔ 30/60/150 Health Multiplier: 40%/100%/150%/200% ➔ 25%/50%/100%/150%

In Sprint , only these buttons can drop on Floor 2: Mass Heal, Reroll, Resurrector

In Hunger Games, you gain ≈ (approximately) 20% tokens at every stage

King of the Hill Season 21 Results

WINNERS:

Congrats! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 22 starts right now and ends on February 15th at 16:00 UTC.



