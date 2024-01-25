 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Battle Simulator update for 25 January 2024

King of the Hill Season 22

25 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KING OF THE HILL: SEASON 22

PATCH 1.9.4

• Mutations Balance •
  • Rat-ify: cooldown: 20 ➔ 15; duration: 5 ➔ 8
  • Soul Gift: additional health: 1000 ➔ 700; now available from Floor 9 to Floor 12 (from Floor 5 to Floor 7 in «Sprint»)
  • Mass Taunt: duration multiplier: 0.5 ➔ 1
  • Snake Agility: activation chance: 35 ➔ 25
• Class Abilities Balance •
  • Death Deferred (Healers tier 5): duration: 5 ➔ 10
  • Beast of Darkness (Fencers t5): characteristics bonus: 100% ➔ 150%
  • Bananabomb (Throwers t5): damage multiplier: 0.7 ➔ 0.9
  • Helicopter Kick (Tricksters t5): damage multiplier: 1.5 ➔ 2; radius: 15 ➔ 25
  • Fish Slap (Throwers t4): damage: 400 ➔ 600
  • Demoralizing Blow (Tanks t4): chance: 30 ➔ 40
  • Railgun (Shooters t4): deals additional damage every 5 ➔ 3 attacks
  • Black Swan (Fighters t4): deals 50% ➔ 75% damage, gets 200% ➔ 150% incoming damage
  • Pain Lover (Tricksters t4): gets 10% ➔ 15% damage buff with every attack, cap: 130% ➔ 150%
• Game Modes Balance •

  • Mutation tree health buffs have been nerfed in Brawl:

    • Health Bonus: 60/120/250 ➔ 30/60/150
    • Health Multiplier: 40%/100%/150%/200% ➔ 25%/50%/100%/150%

  • In Sprint, only these buttons can drop on Floor 2: Mass Heal, Reroll, Resurrector

  • In Hunger Games, you gain ≈ (approximately) 20% tokens at every stage

King of the Hill Season 21 Results

WINNERS:

[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇♡ Lectrice ♡[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈スヴァット[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉Puny Izard[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Congrats! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 22 starts right now and ends on February 15th at 16:00 UTC.


