Refind Self: The Personality Test Game update for 31 January 2024

Patch note (Ver:1.1.017) [2024/1/31]

Build 13271590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch (Ver:1.1.017) has been released, including the following fixes:
-The personality result IDs will now be uploaded to a new data server, old IDs are also been moved to the new data server.
※When comparing the result ID with other players, patching or not may cause the comparison to fail, or only a partial result is shown.
-Fixed in some cases that the game will show Internet connection is unavailable or the percentage of selection is shown as offline mode, although the Internet is connected.
-Fixed the issue that can't input result IDs or IDs are not shown in 'Compare with many others' when running the game in Simplified Chinese / Traditional Chinese.

