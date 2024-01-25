 Skip to content

A Thug's Ascension update for 25 January 2024

Minor patch 25/1

Build 13271493

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Edited screenplay and rewritten/improved dialogue at places based on critiques provided by players so far
  • Redid safehouse interior environment with additional 3D models
  • Added additional minor details to game world
  • Updated in-game help menu

