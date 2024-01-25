- Edited screenplay and rewritten/improved dialogue at places based on critiques provided by players so far
- Redid safehouse interior environment with additional 3D models
- Added additional minor details to game world
- Updated in-game help menu
A Thug's Ascension update for 25 January 2024
Minor patch 25/1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
