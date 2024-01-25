UNITED 1944 Update III and Free Multiplayer Demo NOW AVAILABLE

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

The third regular update for UNITED 1944 is now available! This update includes numerous fixes, improvements, and additions, such as the long-awaited Survivor alliance system, new weapon cosmetics, and new profile cards. You can check the complete patch notes below.

Alongside this update, we are implementing a variety of measures to address the low population issue.

Firstly, we’re happy to announce the release of a multiplayer Demo, designed to allow everyone to enjoy the core experience of the game for free, squad up with players of the full game, and purchase the title when they are ready.

The demo includes all currently available maps and game modes. Players will be able to enjoy the initial game weapons and outfits, complete matches, earn dog tags, and progress. If they decide to buy the game, those rewards will carry over to the paid version, so all progression earned in the demo will unlock.

Also, UNITED 1944 now has a new price of $23.99 USD / 23.99 € / £20.99, and we've activated a limited-time offer with a 25% discount. The offer will end on February 1st. For those who purchased the game before January 25th, 2024, they will receive exclusive rewards as recognition for their support. These rewards include:

Tantō (including three skins Stone, Classic and Braided)

Title Trailblazing Hero



We sincerely hope that these measures address the population issue so that all players can enjoy UNITED 1944 as it was intended to be.

From all the team at Novarama, thank you so much for your support and patience during this time.

NEW FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS

Survivor Alliance System

We hear you! One of the initial requests from the community upon the release of the Survivor game mode was the ability to form alliances and collaborate with other players during a match. The new Survivor alliance system enables players to rearrange squads in various ways throughout Survivor matches, allowing them to unite at their discretion and dominate the scorched earth.

Social profile enhancements

Introducing the Profile Card customizing menu, located within the Social menu. Here, you can tinker with and modify your Profile Card, leaving your distinctive mark on the battlefield. Your foes will witness your glory on the death screen.

New weapon skins

We have introduced brand new skins for nearly every weapon. Unlock them with Dog Tags and showcase your unique style on the battlefield.

Demo version

In addition to these updates, we are introducing a demo version of UNITED 1944 on Steam. Do you wish to share the experience with someone? They can download the demo version and join you in Domination matches, battling with others in UNITED 1944.

Quality of life improvements, bug fixes & more

As in every update, we have reviewed minor key aspects of the game with the objective of enhancing the overall gaming experience. We deeply appreciate your continued support and feedback! Remember to join our Discord for bug reporting, feedback and dev updates.