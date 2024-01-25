 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 25 January 2024

Patch v1.070

Share · View all patches · Build 13271437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed a deprecated check for the Steam Deck input, this should likely improve/fix gamepad support on other Linux distros.
  • Added a failsafe to a very strange issue that I couldn't reproduce, where the level completer wouldn't activate properly after restarting the level/reloading the checkpoint multiple times, likely a reference somehow didn't get set. Total RNG bug. I guess we can blame that issue to cosmic radiation, eh? In any case, that should likely prevent this from happening again.

As per usual, the known issues are listed here:
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find anything else, let me know either via steam forums, discord, or e-mail.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1701891 Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
Depot 1701892 Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link