Patch v1.070

Removed a deprecated check for the Steam Deck input, this should likely improve/fix gamepad support on other Linux distros.

Added a failsafe to a very strange issue that I couldn't reproduce, where the level completer wouldn't activate properly after restarting the level/reloading the checkpoint multiple times, likely a reference somehow didn't get set. Total RNG bug. I guess we can blame that issue to cosmic radiation, eh? In any case, that should likely prevent this from happening again.

As per usual, the known issues are listed here:

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find anything else, let me know either via steam forums, discord, or e-mail.