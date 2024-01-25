[Sing Together 1.2.0] Update Released

**

[Sing Together 1.2.0]

** Hello, this is VR Karaoke Sing Together, aiming to be Earth’s Biggest Karaoke.

1.2.0 Key Update

Network Issue Improvements

Keyboard Enhancements

UI/UX Improvements

Graphics Optimization

Various Bug Fixes

[Network Issue Improvements]

We have recently received reports about network issues through Discord and emails.

There were intermittent problems with the network, making smooth gameplay challenging.

These issues have been addressed, and now a more seamless network play is possible.

[Keyboard Enhancements]

The performance and design of the keyboard for certain languages have been improved.

This allows for a better keyboard usage experience.

[UI/UX Improvements]

Some UI/UX improvements have been made.

Core functions are now more intuitive and easier to use.

[Graphics Optimization]

The engine has been upgraded to apply more optimized graphics.

Based on this, we will provide a better spatial experience in the future.

[Various Bug Fixes]

We have resolved several known bugs in this update.

A big thank you to the users who reported these issues through Discord and email.

If you encounter any other problems or inconveniences, please let us know!

Thanks for playing. Please look forward to the next update! From the Sing Together team

If you'd like to know more about Sing Together, please join our official Discord!

