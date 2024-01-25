Princess & Conquest 2024/1 Update!

Heavily optimized P&C incoming!

One of the most jarring aspects of P&C used to be the Save/Load menu chugging slowly while being opened, closed, or navigated. That's no more! Make sure you overwrite your old save files, and the issue will be solved!

And that's not everything! You will find here new events, reworked HUD elements, a lot of fixes, new items, and more!

We've also finished working on the Plant Reign questline, its release will happen soon, and we've begun working on the next girl: Shadow Princess!

All in all, 2024 is looking busy!

BTW...

I'm also working on a TCG with all our cute characters!!

More will be shown as we proceed to deliver Promo cards to our supporters while working on the Base Set and its rules!

Size: 900.6 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Save Menu navigating and saving times have been heavily optimized [after overwriting old saves]

ːswirliesː The Progeny Daycare Menu now loads up immediately [after re-entering the Progeny Daycare Menu once]

ːswirliesː Optimized scripts sorting Progeny Daycare for Name/Level/Race

ːswirliesː Added option to sort Progeny Daycare by Stat

ːswirliesː Reworked the Battle HUD

ːswirliesː Added Beach Dates for Dragon Princess I and Dragon Princess II

ːswirliesː Changed "Monster Killer Turbo" quest(s) rewards and description

ːswirliesː New Armor added: Glasses Frame

ːswirliesː New Armor added: Tricky Lenses

ːswirliesː New Armor added: Rose-Tinted Lenses (craft it at Jardin's!)

ːswirliesː New Armor added: Spextacles (craft it at Jardin's!)

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: All Naked!

ːswirliesː Added Merchant Princess Tanuki form and NSFW event

ːswirliesː Added 4 costumes for Frog Princess (swimsuit, Spookfest, Chillbite, Bloomgaze) to be found around the Kingdom after you unlock her event

ːswirliesː Added armor: "Prince Crown", obtained upon reaching NG+ with Prince Knight

ːswirliesː Added new sprite for Merchant Princess (Tanuki v.)

ːswirliesː Added portraits for the Chi/m/p mechs around Clocktown

ːswirliesː Added TASBOT battlesuit

ːswirliesː Reworked forging HUD, it now shows reagent and forged item names too!

ːswirliesː New BGM added to the jukebox! Overy Grown

ːswirliesː Reworked Desert Reign siege boss

ːswirliesː Added portraits for the Shadow Djinn

ːswirliesː Edited some Dusk Princess portraits

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Mimic Princess animation #2 in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when exchanging gifts with Crystal Progeny

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Battle Knight flying sprite

ːswirliesː Fixed climate possibly changing after Beach scavenging hunt event

ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses in Stone Knife brothel eventually duplicating by being sold in slave auctions

ːswirliesː Fixed skipping Moth's Forest not starting siege events correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed repeated NPCs in Moth's map

ːswirliesː Fixed some crashes when conquers happen

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's map not showing special effects during sieges

Increased Queen Roar efficacy

ːswirliesː Fixed broken egg-laying when Fina and other DLC characters are involved

ːswirliesː Fina will now correctly give offspring of her partner's race

ːswirliesː Fixed Campsite scenes possibly happening in sequence

ːswirliesː Fixed Golem Princess Avatar skills not turning OFF correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed Snitch Knight still asking for Queen Praline using the Queen's Roar (on old Save files)

ːswirliesː Fixed Snitch Knight not awarding Bird Stamps daily (on old Save files)

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Scarecrow Princess sprite in Harvest's Throne room

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight getting invisible after being forced to leave the "boiling sea" during Moth's Route

ːswirliesː Fixed Level 10 Quest Menu bugging when refusing to take a quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Chain Princess events bugging if you refuse her advances the first time around

ːswirliesː Fixed possible bugs when the Knight depletes his flying juice while flying over water

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess' Route not proceeding as intended if there's a Slime Heir on the Princess' throne

ːswirliesː Fixed Undigested Bauble rewarding the random Dowry only when -refused- as a food item

ːswirliesː Fixed many buggy conquer events

ːswirliesː Fixed increased Swirlies gains also affecting Rattesein Bank withdrawals, leading to and endless Swirlies trick by depositing->withdrawing->depositing...

ːswirliesː Adjusted some ambassador sprites and their animations

ːswirliesː Fixed Skill-related States affecting the Party not being immediately checked once a party member gets removed

ːswirliesː Fixed black screen if entering Oni Reign, for the first time, during a siege

ːswirliesː Fixed Arrogant Skill giving decimal damage numbers

ːswirliesː Fixed THICC Golem Progeny visual bugs

ːswirliesː Fixed some Dragon Progeny visual bugs

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when talking to Crusader Princess in the Pyramid

ːswirliesː Fixed some bugs happening when leaving the top floor of the Pyramid before defeating Crusader Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Slaver Knight not being able to use Whips

ːswirliesː Fixed Plant Diary not being obtainable in the Chapel

ːswirliesː Fixed Pruna not selling Fast Leaf when their Buds are in Plant Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed conquered Plant Reign being reassigned to Plants upon entering the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed defeated Chopp monsters in Downroot when leaving the area as soon as they start running away

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Emissary not showing in Cat Princess' Throne room

ːswirliesː Fixed some missing Moth Progeny expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed Calendar not showing correctly Moon Festival during Heatfall

ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost Princess sprite bugs after recruiting/slaying her

ːswirliesː Fixed Lamia Progeny spawns in Lamia Ruins

ːswirliesː Fixed Robo form Mouse Princess' portraits