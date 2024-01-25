1/25/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.33.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13271320 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 13:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here is a quick hotfix update for the major update that came yesterday. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a bug with entering a new Alias in the PDA which made the confirmation message appear 3 times * FIXED an encounter in the Industrial Zone not freezing the player immediately when it starts and thus leading to a hang up * FIXED Dr Cranlin's name not being highlighted while having her quest * FIXED several typos * FIXED some dialogue action text inconsistencies * FIXED a missing sound effect in Omari's intro * FIXED "A Real Meal" side quest not having a journal description (It was accidentally showing another side quest's description) * FIXED some text running off screen in a few quest related dialogues **Changes & Additions:** * Added rags to Plug's shop (He should have had this) * Got rid of some old code that is no longer needed * A few other quick tweaks

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː