1/25/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.33.1

Here is a quick hotfix update for the major update that came yesterday. Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
BETA Update 1.33.1 Changelog:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED a bug with entering a new Alias in the PDA which made the confirmation message appear 3 times
* FIXED an encounter in the Industrial Zone not freezing the player immediately when it starts and thus leading to a hang up
* FIXED Dr Cranlin's name not being highlighted while having her quest
* FIXED several typos
* FIXED some dialogue action text inconsistencies
* FIXED a missing sound effect in Omari's intro
* FIXED "A Real Meal" side quest not having a journal description (It was accidentally showing another side quest's description)
* FIXED some text running off screen in a few quest related dialogues
**Changes & Additions:**
* Added rags to Plug's shop (He should have had this)
* Got rid of some old code that is no longer needed
* A few other quick tweaks
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
