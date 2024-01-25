Napoleon's Rise! Fixes & Additions V2



Greetings good fellows of the Holdfast community. We're dishing out another update following our recent major release tackling bugs and introducing additional features. Should everything go well with this release we will set our sights on the next major update featuring CPU optimisations.

Optimising over 150 players running over a single server instance is no simple task but thanks to the engine upgrade we've embarked on in V2.15, we have more tools now available to us which will aid us continue pushing performance.

We want to deliver this to you as soon as humanly possible. We're excited for what the future holds for Holdfast! There's also a new office move we'll be embarking on during the beginning of February.

Stay tuned for more to come and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:

Changelog 91 - Game Version 2.16.8789.28152

Features & Improvements (7)

● Upgraded FSR 2.0 to FSR 3.0 improving its quality.

● Upgraded DLSS to 3.5.10 improving its quality.

● Introduce an option allowing players to have the Microphone Echo setting always on.

● Players are now able to disable upscaling through the game’s video settings.

● Players are now provided with the option to disable grass and tree wind movement through the game’s video settings. Go to Grass Movement and switch this to Off if you experience visible blurriness on flora.

● Updated the game’s lobby to reduce rare cases of individuals being unable to receive a populated server list.

● When selecting any of the game’s input text fields such as when changing a regiment’s description or custom player name the cursor will now appear respective to where you click.

Gameplay Additions (2)

● The ladders atop Fort Schwarz are now climbable.

● Stationary swivel guns on Spanish Farm are now able to load round shots.

Graphical (6)

● Adjusted the chimney smoke on Glacier.

● Improved the resolution quality of the Empire map loading screen.

● Adjusted player banner and nameplate visibility.

● Adjusted the bush sizes on Aunby Valley.

● Updated the in-game store banner to match the existing Napoleon update banner.

● Adjusted the sandstorm particle’s looks.

Bug Fixes (25)

● Solved an issue with players getting stuck on map load while using ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol.

● Solved an issue with players sometimes getting stuck on map load.

● Solved an issue with cavalry floating on specific maps.

● Improved issues with blurriness players were experiencing.

● Improved issues with distant fuzziness players were experiencing.

● Solved an issue with fallen trees on Camp Salamanca not looking as intended.

● Solved an issue with raindrop particle effects not working.

● Solved an issue with the Russian Infantry Officer not looking as intended.

● Solved an issue with a small rouge pixel being visible in the kill feed.

● Solved an issue with people spawning on roofs on Empire.

● Solved an issue with code exceptions appearing when using FSR.

● Solved an issue where you could look underneath the water plane when swimming in first person on land-based maps.

● Solved an issue which caused the audio volume to reset when switching from mono to stereo.

● Solved an issue where VoIP sometimes stopped functioning if the player switched from mono to stereo.

● Solved an issue with grass being present inside the church on Lamarsh Fen.

● Solved an issue with terrain clipping through one of the houses on Hills of Tyrol.

● Solved an issue with transparency on one of the props in Fort Al Farid.

● Solved an issue with water on Hudree Marsh being low resolution.

● Solved an issue with one of the trunks on Fort Darial appearing as pink.

● Solved an issue with the weapon shuffling sound always playing while on horseback.

● Solved an issue with floating grass on Fort Salettes.

● Experimental fix towards an issue which produced a halo underneath players when switching graphics presets.

● Experimental fix towards a rare case that prevented players from spawning when clicking the spawn button.

● Experimental fix towards an issue with nameplates going invisible when individuals are moving an artillery piece.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy, Charles & Winston (The Cat).