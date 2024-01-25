 Skip to content

Wartales update for 25 January 2024

Patch Notes for 25/01/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13271277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wartales 1.0.32279

Base Game

Battle
  • Fixed a crash that occured during the beast fight in Harag at the end of the first round.
  • The inventory cannot be opened between arena rounds.
World
  • Fixed an issue where the pendulum could be used while the game was paused.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when saving during minigames in tombs of the ancients.
  • Fixed an issue where players could still give food to the praino village after quest completion.
  • Fixed an issue where bears couldn’t be used to follow scent trails.

