Patch Notes for 25/01/2024

Wartales 1.0.32279
Base Game
Battle
- Fixed a crash that occured during the beast fight in Harag at the end of the first round.
- The inventory cannot be opened between arena rounds.
World
- Fixed an issue where the pendulum could be used while the game was paused.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when saving during minigames in tombs of the ancients.
- Fixed an issue where players could still give food to the praino village after quest completion.
- Fixed an issue where bears couldn’t be used to follow scent trails.
