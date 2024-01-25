 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 25 January 2024

1/25/2024 Patch

Patch · Build 13271126

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resolved some issues that were affecting performance in the Wreck Diving Level.

Hope this helps!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
