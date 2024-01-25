1/25/2024 Patch

Resolved some issues that were affecting performance in the Wreck Diving Level.
Hope this helps!
Cheers
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Resolved some issues that were affecting performance in the Wreck Diving Level.
Hope this helps!
Cheers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update