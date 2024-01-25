Update 1.0.11

Important
We have abandoned the idea of automatically disabling controller detection meant to help players whose cursor got stuck in the middle of the screen.
This change has harmed other players.
We will try to find another solution to this problem as soon as possible.
Changes
- Wives have changed their approach to their tasks. If the relationship with the husband is perfect, they try to complete all assigned tasks.
- The worse the relationship with the husband, the fewer tasks will be completed.
- The work-sharing window highlights in green all the tasks that will be completed the next morning.
- All tasks assigned to the wives are performed early in the morning just before going to work.
- Kazimierz has learned to build a new slightly wider entrance gate.
- Stan allows racing with the new tractor as well. But he only drives his faithful machine.
- Composters now also accept bales of grass, hay, etc.
- Fonts for Chinese and Korean languages have been rebuilt. It seems that they finally display properly in every part of the game.
Changed files in this update