Hey everyone, sorry for the frequent patches. This one is important since the shop wasn't working properly. I still need to balance the coins to make it easier to buy new gear though.

Fixed Characters ragdoll mode teleporting player randomly to beginning of the game

Fixed Translator and Shop Dabirius not working

Default Items now show on the Wardrobe menu

You can now close the Game Menu by pressing Escape (Esc)

Cheers,

Lucas