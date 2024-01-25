 Skip to content

Seasons of Rocco update for 25 January 2024

Version 1.1

Build 13270954

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • starting cutscene added
  • updated UI hover and select states
  • added some new UI elements

Bug fixes:

  • audio issues at launch game
  • seed spawning is fixed
  • loading saves correctly when starting the game

