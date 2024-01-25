 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total War: PHARAOH update for 25 January 2024

The High Tide update and Patch 1.1.0 are OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 13270948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build or burn? 🔥

Subdue or slay? ⚔️
Reign or raze? 👑

Command the invasion of the Sea Peoples in Total War: PHARAOH's High Tide update, out now and free for all current and future owners of the game.

Check out the full patch notes for details on all of the fixes, changes and QoL improvements coming in Patch 1.1.0 alongside all the new content!

[Full 1.1.0 Patch Notes](https://totalwar.com/blog/twp-update-110 style=button)

If you experience any bugs or issues after updating the game, please report them in our dedicated CA Community area.

See you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team



[Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1937780/discussions/ style=button) [X](https://x.com/totalwar style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/TotalWar/ style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/totalwar/ style=button) [Discord](https://discord.gg/totalwar style=button)```

Changed files in this update

Depot 1937781 Depot 1937781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1937782 Depot 1937782
  • Loading history…
Depot 2574940 Depot 2574940
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link