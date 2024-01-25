Korea Dynasty 0.6.8 Update

Improvements
Item
- The ‘gwanjenogchil-eopigabjanghwando’ weapon item has been added.
- If you are near a furnace, bonfire, or incinerator with fuel in it, you can remove the ‘wet’ debuff.
Natural boundaries/artificial features
- The standard for explaining Jangseung standing on the road has been changed to explain based on direction.
UI/UX
- Changed to display a border around the selected interactive UI.
- An icon is displayed on the border so that you can check which score you have read.
- Some items in the workbench crafting tab appear sorted according to category.
- A debuff removal icon has been added to the description of items that can remove debuffs.
Optimization/Graphics
- Added option to choose whether to enable shadows.
- An option to set the target frame has been added.
*Applies only when vertical sync is turned off.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where ‘Look’ and other interactions were running at the same time.
- Fixed an error where NPCs traveling between castles abnormally stayed in one place.
- Fixed an error where horses moved abnormally in certain situations.
- Fixed an error where an abnormally large number of NPCs at the station were spawned and conversations were not possible.
- The description of the main mission has been slightly changed.
Changed files in this update