 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 25 January 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.6.8 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13270943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • The ‘gwanjenogchil-eopigabjanghwando’ weapon item has been added.
  • If you are near a furnace, bonfire, or incinerator with fuel in it, you can remove the ‘wet’ debuff.

Natural boundaries/artificial features

  • The standard for explaining Jangseung standing on the road has been changed to explain based on direction.

UI/UX

  • Changed to display a border around the selected interactive UI.
  • An icon is displayed on the border so that you can check which score you have read.
  • Some items in the workbench crafting tab appear sorted according to category.
  • A debuff removal icon has been added to the description of items that can remove debuffs.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Added option to choose whether to enable shadows.
  • An option to set the target frame has been added.

*Applies only when vertical sync is turned off.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where ‘Look’ and other interactions were running at the same time.
  • Fixed an error where NPCs traveling between castles abnormally stayed in one place.
  • Fixed an error where horses moved abnormally in certain situations.
  • Fixed an error where an abnormally large number of NPCs at the station were spawned and conversations were not possible.
  • The description of the main mission has been slightly changed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link