❄️First Snow Patch #01❄️

Hello, Everyone! ❄️❄️❄️

I'm very happy that you are with me and helping me find problems and errors!



As I promised, I am trying to listen carefully to your voices and I have just prepared and uploaded the first patch for Snow Plowing Simulator: First Snow!

You will find in it:

you noticed that you want to chill and not worry about health and calories! Therefore, now when you launch a new game, you can choose the option to disable this function! Have fun! 🫶🏻

🫶🏻 many people were also annoyed by the constant pop-ups with information on what to do! I understand you well, I prefer to discover the game step by step instead of clicking on what the help tells me. The function of disabling popups has just appeared for you. They are generated all the time, but they do not clutter the entertainment itself and go straight to the information (I). You can always access them by clicking the "I" button!

some players also experienced problems with saving and reading the game. I analyzed everything and thanks to those who reported this error, it was corrected! Now all game settings are saved safely.

you also reported that the snow height on some properties is too high and that sometimes the snow is too close to the scenography elements - I have also corrected this.

That's all that appeared in the first patch! I'm still working on further corrections, but I treated the above ones as the most important!

Next I will work on:

❄️improving the operation of the tractor plow, especially its snow collection

❄️getting out of vehicles because, as you say, it can be a source of problems

❄️improving the wheels on the pickup truck

❄️further work on optimization

❄️vehicle physics

❄️preparing tutorials on Steam that will guide you step by step on how to play

As soon as I deal with these first childhood mistakes :), I will immediately write to you what will appear in the game compared to the prologue - because remember that the prologue does not show you everything!



If you are satisfied with the game or this patch solves your problems - please let me know, maybe recommend the game to your friends, and maybe change your comment if you have changed your mind.

Just a note for people reporting performance problems:

I understand you very well and I sympathize that Snow Plowing Simulator does not work well enough on your computer. Unfortunately, snow mechanics, calculating snow-cleared surfaces, dynamic weather, etc. require adequate computing power from the computer. Especially when it comes to the graphics card. If your graphics are weaker than suggested, try setting the settings to minimum and disabling other programs running in the background. If this doesn't help - I'm very sorry and I'm sorry about this. But don't judge the game then - just write on the forum that the game simply didn't run on your device, and by leaving negative comments you are discouraging players who could enjoy playing Snow Plowing Simulator on their own device!

Thank you for your help, time and feedback!

Arthur,

the Main Developer of Snow Plowing Simulator