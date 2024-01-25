 Skip to content

Void Crew update for 25 January 2024

Dev Stream #7 - With a special guest!

25 January 2024

Hey ectypes!

It's Dev Stream Thursday, and it's a special one!

Today there's a very special guest: we will be joined by Daniel aka Spoony, that has been with us since CBT. With more than 400h played, a Lego Ectype created by his son (you remember our post about it?) and loads of questions for us, we're very excited to have him!

Come watch us today at 16:00 CET | 10:00 EDT | 7:00 PDT

We will be simulcasting to Steam, Youtube and Twitch!

📍 https://www.youtube.com/@HutlihutGames/

📍 https://www.twitch.tv/hutlihutgames

