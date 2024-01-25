 Skip to content

Noise-o-matic update for 25 January 2024

Noise-o-matic v1.0 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We're happy to announce that Noise-o-matic 1.0 is officially out of Early Access! Grab it while the launch sale is live with a 15% discount!

What's new in this patch?
Some very minor fixes and 3 new languages! More to come in the future weeks/months as we progress with our vision with your precious feedback! Thank you everyone for supporting Noise-o-matic during early access. It really means a lot to us!

What's the development roadmap right now?
We have at least two major feature we'd like to add in Noise-o-matic as well as support for more languages (with 1.0, we now support 11 languages!) and many ideas for the future! Please help us make Noise-o-matic a success!

Make some noise!!!

