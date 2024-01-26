QoL & Server Change V0.45-7

Greetings dear Farmers,

On Tuesday 30th January we are going to do a migration to a new server more performant to allow us better testing for the multiplayer.

Server will be down for several hours while we copy all the players data to the new server, meanwhile the offline save will still work, but cross platform might be down as well as IAP.

We will do an update on tuesday morning, both server will keep running for a while until we are sure mostly everyone updated their game.

New:

System to get a decent Outpost every few that you find. Start every 15 Outposts, with upgrade to bring it down every 8. This give an Outpost with 3 random Minerals, High Density, Low Hardness.

Update:

Mineral mined per second will now include every bonus, but it isn't the amount that is being removed from the mine, we need to find a way to show the rate at which the mine is being emptied as this is only based on the mining power.

Leaderboard for Total Larva and Equipment Rating have been changed to Log10.

Reincarnation Shop UI has been slightly changed (some value weren't fitting the boxes anymore).

Card Experience display changed to fix the box above e100.

Fix: