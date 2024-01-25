 Skip to content

Angel at Dusk update for 25 January 2024

[Patch note: Build0125] Implementation of Simplified Chinese, etc.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game is now officially supports simplified Chinese.
  • Added the following startup options to setting.txt (normally you do not need to change them)

WINDOW =0
0 to select at startup, 1 to start in windowed mode, 2 to start in full screen.

GRAPHIC_BOARD =0
0 to use the best performing graphics board, 1 to use the second best performing graphics board.
Disabled if there is no output destination ( Output Device ).

VSYNC =0
0 to VSync on, 1 to VSync off.
If the game operation becomes slow, setting to 1 may improve the operation.

  • Other minor fixes.

