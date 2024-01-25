[Patch note: Build0125] Implementation of Simplified Chinese, etc.

- The game is now officially supports simplified Chinese.
- Added the following startup options to setting.txt (normally you do not need to change them)
WINDOW =0
0 to select at startup, 1 to start in windowed mode, 2 to start in full screen.
GRAPHIC_BOARD =0
0 to use the best performing graphics board, 1 to use the second best performing graphics board.
Disabled if there is no output destination ( Output Device ).
VSYNC =0
0 to VSync on, 1 to VSync off.
If the game operation becomes slow, setting to 1 may improve the operation.
- Other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update